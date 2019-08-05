Aqua America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $221.07M (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WTR has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.