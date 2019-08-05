New Media seals Gannett purchase valued at $12.06/share

New Media Investment Group (NEWM -3.4% ), parent of GateHouse Media, has its deal to acquire Gannett (NYSE:GCI).

Under the deal, Gannett shareholders will receive $6.25 in cash and 0.5427 of a New Media share for each Gannett share held.

As of Friday's closing prices, that comes to total consideration of $12.06 per share of Gannett; Gannett is currently off 0.7% to $10.68, having significantly pared morning losses.

Michael Reed will remain chairman and CEO, while Alison Engel is expected to be the chief financial officer, and newly appointed Gannett CEO Paul Bascobert will be CEO of the operating subsidiary of the combined companies.

New Media expects run-rate cost synergies of $275M-$300M annually.