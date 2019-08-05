Tyson updates on next-gen protein initiatives

Tyson Foods (TSN +5.1% ) says Raised & Rooted plant-based nugget products will be available by the end of September at over 4K stores in the U.S.

The company also has plans for blended chicken and burger products under both the Raised & Rooter and Aidells brands.

Looking down the road, Tyson expects to take its protein alternatives initiative to international markets.

The new Tyson products could compete with Beyond Meat (BYND -2.2% ) offerings at certain retail outlets.

