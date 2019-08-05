Athene rises 0.7% after buyback boost, Q2 beat
Aug. 05, 2019 3:08 PM ETAthene Holding Ltd. (ATH)ATHBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Athene Holdings (NYSE:ATH) rises 0.7% after its board boosts its share repurchase authorization by $350M to $425M, effective immediately.
- Q2 operating EPS of $1.95 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.79 and rose from $1.47 in the year-ago quarter, driven by rising investment income related to continued invested asset growth.
- Adjusted book value per common share of $49.50 at June 30, 2019 rose 5% Q/Q.
- Repurchased $376M of shares in Q2 at average price of less than 90% of adjusted book value per share and high-teens returns.
- Q2 adjusted operating ROE of 16.2% vs. 14.2% in year-ago quarter.
- Q2 investment gains of $417M vs. loss of $74M in Q2 2018.
