CF Industries upgraded at BAML on strong Q2, improving 2020 outlook

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform with a $56 price target, up from $38, at BofA Merrill Lynch, which says CF's strong Q2 results despite softness in global nitrogen prices show operational strength and an improving outlook.

While nitrogen prices may decline further in H2 2019, the company likely will perform better in 2020 than previously expected, BAML analyst Steve Byrne believes.

Current corn prices could result in a significant increase in global corn acres, which could offset an expected decline in the U.S. corn crop, Byrne also says.

The analyst raises his EPS estimate for CF's FY 2020 to $2.93 from $1.84, citing "better expectations for natural gas costs, higher [nitrogen] pricing, lower fixed costs, and a lower share count."

CF's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.