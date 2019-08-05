Humana picks up Louisiana Medicaid contract

Humana's (HUM -3.1%) Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana is one of four managed care providers selected by the Louisiana Department of Health to provide services and benefits to the state's Medicaid-eligible adults and children beginning in January 2020.
The other three providers are AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana, Community Care Health Plan of Louisiana (Healthy Blue) and United Healthcare Community Plan (UNH -2.4%).
Two current providers, Louisiana Healthcare Connections (CNC -5.2%) and Aetna (CVS -2.3%) appear to be on the outside looking in while United Healthcare and AmeriHealth Caritas will continue on.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox