Healthcare  | On the Move

Humana picks up Louisiana Medicaid contract

|About: Humana Inc. (HUM)|By:, SA News Editor

Humana's (HUM -3.1%) Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana is one of four managed care providers selected by the Louisiana Department of Health to provide services and benefits to the state's Medicaid-eligible adults and children beginning in January 2020.

The other three providers are AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana, Community Care Health Plan of Louisiana (Healthy Blue) and United Healthcare Community Plan (UNH -2.4%).

Two current providers, Louisiana Healthcare Connections (CNC -5.2%) and Aetna (CVS -2.3%) appear to be on the outside looking in while United Healthcare and AmeriHealth Caritas will continue on.

