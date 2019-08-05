Stocks keep rolling downhill

Stocks continue their downward march, heading to U.S. stocks' biggest drop of the year; meanwhile, Treasury yields almost erase their jump that followed President Trump's election.

China's willingness to let the yuan sink against the U.S. dollar, which Trump called "currency manipulation," and its move to cut off purchases of soybeans signals there's no end in sight to the trade dispute of the world's two biggest economies.

The Cboe Volatility Index, sometimes called the "fear index," jumps 35% to 23.82.

The Nasdaq sinks 3.6% , the S&P 500 declines 3.1% , and the Dow slides 3.1% .

Crude oil slumps 1.8% to $54.65 per barrel.

10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 10 basis points to 1.743%; gold rises 1.6% to $1,481.40 per ounce.