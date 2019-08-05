Fed's Brainard watching markets 'very closely'

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard says she's watching financial markets closely, adding that the central bank is committed to sustaining the U.S. economy's expansion.

"I’m certainly monitoring developments for their implications for the outlook and I’ll continue to be very attentive to them,” she said at a Kansas City Fed event today.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George spoke alongside Brainard and reminded listeners that markets "move quickly."

"It takes some time to see how that evolves and so the best I think that you can do right now is just to monitor and see h ow that unfolds," said George, who was one of two FOMC members who voted to keep rates unchanged at last week's Fed meeting.