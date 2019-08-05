Senators ask Google to reclassify employees

Ten U.S. Senators ask Google (GOOG -3.8%)(GOOGL -3.8%) to make employees full-time workers after six months on the job.
In May, a New York Times report showed Google's contract employees outnumbered its full-time employees by nearly 20K with 121,000 contractors.
Key quote from the letter to CEO Sundar Pichai: "Temporary workers and independent contractors are by definition intended for short-term and non-core work, and we urge Google to end any abuse of these worker classifications and treat all Google workers equally."
The Democratic and Independent senators want an answer by Friday.
