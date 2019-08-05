Williams slides to seven-month low as Bernstein downgrades

Williams Cos. (WMB -4.9% ) hits its lowest level since January as Bernstein downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $25 price target, after shares staged a brief rise following better than expected Q2 earnings and an increase in distributable cash flow.

Bernstein analyst Jean Ann Salisbury she says is pulling forward her bearish thesis of half-cycle breakeven gas amid delays in LNG starts and surprising growth from the SW Marcellus/Utica and Haynesville shale plays.

Oil and gas shares are broadly and sharply lower in today's trade amid a general selloff in equities.