Gannett tops profit expectations for Q2

Gannett (GCI +3.2% ) -- now having agreed to a deal of about $12.06/share to be acquired by New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) -- topped profit expectations for Q2 despite revenues that nearly fell by double digits.

Revenues fell 9.6% overall to $660.3M, with a slightly negative impact ($4.5M) from forex rates. Same-store revenues fell 9.8%.

Meanwhile total digital revenues hit $246.6M, about 37% of the revenue total.

GAAP net income beat expectations at $26.7M, which included $6.5M of after-tax costs offset by $32.8M of gains on property sales.

Revenue by segment: Publishing, $576.2M (down 10.6%); ReachLocal, $98.6M (down 1.9%).

Net cash flow used in operations was $1.9M, vs. $15.4M provided by operations a year ago. Cash balance at quarter's end was $68.6M, with net debt at $238.2M.

With the acquisition deal, Gannett canceled its earnings call scheduled for 10 a.m. ET tomorrow. It and New Media will hold a joint conference call today at 4:15 p.m. ET to discuss the deal.

Its 2019 outlook is unchanged: revenues of $2.74B-$2.81B, EBITDA of $285M-$295M, and capex of $50M-$60M excluding real estate.

