Kosmos Energy sees year-end deal for Greater Tortue project

Kosmos Energy (KOS +1.6% ) says it expects to have agreed by the end of this year to sell down its stake in projects offshore Mauritania and Senegal in which it partners with BP.

The Tortue floating liquefied natural gas facility is expected to produce 2.5M mt/year of liquefied natural gas, and the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim field holds ~15T cf of total gas resources.

In December, BP and its partners approved development of the gas project off the coast of Mauritania and Senegal, a first for the two West African countries.