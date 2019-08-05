New Media boosts revenue amid higher costs

New Media Investment Group (NEWM -7.9% ) -- fresh off its sealed deal to acquire Gannett (NYSE:GCI) -- grew revenues in Q2 despite an ad shortfall, but saw profits fall amid higher costs.

Revenues rose 4% overall, to $404.4M. But operating income dropped to $12.2M from $23.3M, and net income fell to $2.6M from $11.7M.

"Our growth businesses continue to perform well, with revenue at GateHouse Live up 82.9% over the prior year," says CEO Michael Reed. "Circulation revenue trends were in line with the first quarter and we continue to see strength in our strategy to grow subscribers, with digital subscriptions of 195,000, up 54.6% to prior year."

Revenue by segment: Advertising, $184.8M (down 1.5%); Circulation, $150.9M (up 4.4%); Commercial printing and other, $68.8M (up 21.4%).

With the acquisition deal, a joint conference call is set at 4:15 p.m. ET to discuss the deal.

