Kodak strikes strategic relationship with Lucky Huaguang

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) announces it reached an agreement with Lucky HuaGuang Graphics to establish a strategic relationship in China.

Kodak says it seeks to significantly increase the adoption of its SONORA plates in China through the new partnership.

The Kodak/HuaGuang relationship will be comprised of an agreement for Kodak to sell its offset printing plates facility in Xiamen, China to HuaGuang, a supply agreement for HuaGuang to help Kodak fulfill its existing customer demand, and an IP agreement under which Kodak licenses its technology to HuaGuang to expand the market in China.

Source: Press Release