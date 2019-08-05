Cheniere's Sabine Pass LNG Trains 3, 4 in maintenance

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) says it is conducting previously scheduled turnarounds on Trains 3 and 4 at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas export terminal in Louisiana as part of its maintenance plan for the facility.

Cheniere does not say when the units could return to service, but "a good general guide for timing" was work on Sabine Trains 1 and 2 earlier this year which lasted about three weeks; each train is capable of liquefying ~700M cf/day of gas.

The total amount of gas flowing to Sabine fell to 2.3B cf/day on Sunday from a high of 3.8B cf/day last week, according to data from Refinitiv; since Sabine is the biggest LNG export terminal operating in the U.S., the decline cut the total amount of gas flowing to all U.S. export terminals to 4.1B cf/day on Sunday from ~6B cf/day a week earlier.