New York Mortgage Trust Q2 economic return of 3.5%

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Q2 net income of $16.5M, or 8 cents per share fell from $38.2M, or 21 cents, Q1.

Q2 net interest income of $25.7M compares with $26.2M in Q1; portfolio net interest margin of 216 basis points vs. 240 bps in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Book value per share of $5.75 at June 30, 2019 is unchanged from at the beginning of the quarter.

Total economic return of 3.5% for the quarter.

Sourced and closed more than $500M in credit sensitive assets, bringing total investment portfolio to $4.2B at June 30, 2019.

Conference call on Aug. 6 at 9:00 AM ET.

