Caesars Entertainment tops EBITDAR expectations

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) posts 5% revenue growth in Q2, led by a contribution from Centaur and strength from the Las Vegas hotel and food and beverage businesses. Competitive pressure in Atlantic City and some Midwest property weakness acted as drags on growth.

Non-GAAP hold adjusted EBITDAR rose 4.1% during the quarter to $633M vs. $619M consensus.

"As we work toward successful completion of the proposed merger with Eldorado Resorts, the management team and I remain focused on improving the company's operations and financial profile through incremental revenue opportunities and operating efficiencies," says Caesars CEO Tony Rodio.

Shares of CZR are flat in AH trading.