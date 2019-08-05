Shake Shack +5% after comparable sales beat

Shack Shack (NYSE:SHAK) reports same-shack sales increased 3.6% in Q2 to top the consensus estimate for a gain of 2.2%. Traffic growth was up 1.3%.

Operating margin fell to 24.4% of sales vs. 28.2% a year ago.

Average weekly sales for domestic company-operated Shacks decreased to $85K compared to $89K for the same quarter last year, primarily due to the addition of newer Shacks at a broader range of average unit volumes.

Looking ahead, Shake Shack expects FY19 revenue of $585M to $590M vs. $576M to $582M prior and $592M consensus. The company expects 38 to 40 new company-operated Shack openings.