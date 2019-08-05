Take-Two beats on bookings, boosts guidance (updated)
Aug. 05, 2019
- Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) topped expectations for bookings in Q2 and gave a substantial boost to its full-year guidance for bookings and profits.
- Shares are halted for the earnings news and will resume trading at 4:25 p.m.
- Bookings grew 46.4% YTD, driven by Grand Theft Auto Online and GTA V, NBA 2K19, Borderlands, and Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online.
- "We aim to build on this strong start by delivering a robust array of titles throughout the year, including Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, NBA 2K20, Borderlands 3, WWE 2K20 and The Outer Worlds," says CEO Strauss Zelnick.
- For Q2, it's guiding to net bookings of $860M-$910M.
- For the full year, it's raising GAAP EPS guidance to $3.71-$3.96 from a previous $3.39-$3.65, and boosting net bookings guidance to $2.6B-$2.7B from a previous $2.5M-$2.6M. It also sees net cash from operations at over $430M and adjusted operating cash flow over $450M.
- Updated 4:26 p.m.: TTWO is up 5.7% after hours.
- Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.
