Realty Income Q2 FFO beats; reaffirms year outlook (updated)

Aug. 05, 2019 4:24 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)OBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Realty Income (NYSE:O) Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 82 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 81 cents and rose from 80 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Reaffirms adjusted FFO per share of $3.28-$3.33.
  • Realty Income -0.7% at 7:29 PM in after-hours trading.
  • Invested $1.09B in 102 properties during the quarter; initial average cash lease yield of 6.1%.
  • Sold 18 properties for $28.6M with a gain on sales of $6.9M during the quarter.
  • During the quarter, same-store rents on 4,863 properties under lease increased 1.4% to $294.0M vs. $289.8M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q2 total expenses rose to $277.1M from $240.0M a year earlier.
  • Conference call on Aug. 6 at 2:30 PM ET.
  • Previously: Realty Income FFO beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 5)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.