Realty Income Q2 FFO beats; reaffirms year outlook (updated)
Aug. 05, 2019
- Realty Income (NYSE:O) Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 82 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 81 cents and rose from 80 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Reaffirms adjusted FFO per share of $3.28-$3.33.
- Realty Income -0.7% at 7:29 PM in after-hours trading.
- Invested $1.09B in 102 properties during the quarter; initial average cash lease yield of 6.1%.
- Sold 18 properties for $28.6M with a gain on sales of $6.9M during the quarter.
- During the quarter, same-store rents on 4,863 properties under lease increased 1.4% to $294.0M vs. $289.8M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 total expenses rose to $277.1M from $240.0M a year earlier.
- Conference call on Aug. 6 at 2:30 PM ET.
