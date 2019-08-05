Realty Income Q2 rises 0.9% after Q2 adjusted FFO beats

Realty Income (NYSE:O) Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 82 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 81 cents and rose from 80 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Reaffirms adjusted FFO per share of $3.28-$3.33.

Realty Income rises 0.9% in after-hours trading.

Invested $1.09B in 102 properties during the quarter; initial average cash lease yield of 6.1%.

Sold 18 properties for $28.6M with a gain on sales of $6.9M during the quarter.

During the quarter, same-store rents on 4,863 properties under lease increased 1.4% to $294.0M vs. $289.8M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total expenses rose to $277.1M from $240.0M a year earlier.

Conference call on Aug. 6 at 2:30 PM ET.

