Stock market suffers its worst day of 2019
Aug. 05, 2019 4:40 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor61 Comments
- Stocks never stood a chance today after China let the yuan drop overnight to its lowest level against the dollar since 2008, retaliating against Pres. Trump's move to extend tariffs across essentially all Chinese imports.
- The reaction was steep selloff in equities and commodities that began in Asia and swept westward through Europe to the U.S., where stocks declined steadily throughout the day.
- The day ended in this year's worst percentage drop for all three major U.S. stock indexes; the S&P 500 is now more than 6% below its record high hit just last month.
- All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished with steep losses, including eight that ended with losses between 4.1% (information technology) and 2.3% (health care).
- The tech sector was hit especially hard by losses in Apple (-5.2%) and semiconductor firms, many of which derive a large part of their revenue from China; the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunged 4.4%.
- The rising potential for a 50-bp rate cut at the September FOMC meeting amid increased risks to the economic outlook exacerbated a flight to safety in U.S. Treasurys, which saw the two-year yield tumbling 13 bps to 1.58% and the 10-year yield sliding 12 bps to 1.74%, its lowest level since November 2016.
- Comex December gold gained 1.3% to settle at $1,467.50/oz.; WTI crude futures fell 1.7% to $54.69/bbl.