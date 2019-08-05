Brighthouse Financial Q2 adjusted NII rises 16% from Q1

Aug. 05, 2019 4:41 PM ETBrighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF)BHFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Q2 adjusted earnings, excluding notable items, of $296M, or $2.56 per share, increased from $259M, or $2.21 in Q1.
  • Per-share beats the average analyst estimate of $2.27.
  • Q2 adjusted net investment income of $942M increased 16% from $811M in Q1, primarily driven by higher alternative investment income and prepayments, as well as asset growth.
  • Book value, excluding AOCI, of $116.85 per share at June 30, 2019, increased from $105.37 at June 30, 2018.
  • Q2 adjusted earnings by segment:
  1. Annuities $265M vs. $295M in Q1 and $221M in Q2 2018.
  2. Life $58M vs. $25M in Q1 and $37M in the year-ago quarter.
  3. Run-off $2M vs. $36M loss in Q1 and $6M loss in the year-ago quarter.
