NeoPhotonics +10.4% as it trims losses in Q2

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is up 10.4% postmarket after topping expectations on top and bottom lines in its Q2 earnings in a "volatile" quarter where revenues ticked up slightly but the company substantially trimmed losses.

Revenue grew 0.7% Y/Y and 3% from last quarter, to $81.7M, and gross margin dropped to 19.2% from last quarter's 19.8%. (Non-GAAP gross margin rose to 25.6% from last quarter's 22.4%).

Meanwhile, net loss per share fell to $0.16 from last quarter's loss of $0.30/share, and non-GAAP EPS landed at -$0.03 from last quarter's -$0.19.

EBITDA was $6.8M vs. last quarter's -$0.8M.

For the current quarter, it's guiding to revenue of $87M-$93M (above consensus for $59.6M), gross margin (non-GAAP) of 25-29%, and EPS of -$0.03 to $0.07 (above expectations for -$0.17).

