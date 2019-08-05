Tenet Q2 beats expectations; guidance maintained

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Q2 results ($M): Revenues: 4,560 (+1.2%).
Net income: (15) (-37.5%); EPS: 0.14 (-39.1%); non-GAAP EBITDA: 657 (+3.6%).
Q3 guidance: Revenue: $4.3B - 4.6B; net income: ($16M) - 21M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $600M - 650M; EPS: ($0.15) - 0.20; non-GAAP EPS: $0.23 - 0.48.
2019 guidance: Revenue: $18.0B - 18.4B (unch); net income: $16M - 116M from $17M - 115M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $2.65B - 2.75B (unch); EPS: $0.15 - 1.09 from $0.16 - 1.10; non-GAAP EPS: $2.08 - 2.59 (unch); cash flow ops: $1.070B - 1.375B (unch).
Previously: Tenet Healthcare EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (Aug. 5)
