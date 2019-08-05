Apple Hospitality Q2 comp hotels RevPAR slips 0.1% Y/Y

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) posts Q2 modified FFO per share of 49 cents, in-line with consensus, and down from 51 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Sees 2019 comparable hotels adjusted hotel EBITDA margin of 36.4%-37.0% vs. prior range of 36.2%-37.2%.

Sees 2019 comparable hotels RevPar change of -0.75% to +0.75% vs. prior range of -1.0% to +1.0%.

APLE -0.2% in after-hours trading.

Q2 comparable hotels adjusted hotel EBITDA of $134.9M slipped 0.5% from $135.6M a year ago.

Q2 comparable hotels average daily rate of $141.60 rose 0.5% Y/Y; comparable hotels occupancy of 81.4% fell from 81.9% a year earlier; comparable hotels RevPAR of $115.30 edged down 0.1% from $115.44 a year earlier.

Conference call on Aug. 6 at 9:00 AM ET.

