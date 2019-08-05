Lonestar up ~24% post Q2 earnings

Aug. 05, 2019
  • Lonestar Resources (NASDAQ:LONE) jumps 23.7% AH, as the company reported Q2 results well above expectations.
  • Production increased 22% Y/Y to 13,630 Boe/day, which exceeded the guidance of 12,400 - 12,800 BOE/d as well as preliminary estimated result of 13,500 Boe/d
  • Production mix comprised of 78% crude oil and NGL’s on an equivalent basis.
  • Posted net income of $11.2M, a turnaround from loss of $23.5M; EBITDAX increased 15% to $33.5M, driven by higher production, partially offset by a 2% increase in unit cash operating expenses.
  • Increased production guidance for 2019 from 13,700-14,700 BOE/d to 14,800-15,000 BOE/d, with EBITDAX of $135M - $140M
  • For 2020, Lonestar now believes it can achieve its previously issued production target of 17,000-18,300 BOE/d while drilling 20-25% fewer wells in 2020
  • Previously: Lonestar EPS of $0.28 (Aug. 5)
