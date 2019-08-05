Mid-America Apartment prices $250M add-on notes offering

  • Mid-America Apartment Communities' (NYSE:MAA) operating partnership prices a $250M offering of 3.950% senior notes due 2019 under its existing shelf registration statement.
  • Priced at 107.827% of the principal amount, plus accrued interest from March 7, 2019 up to, but not including, the date of delivery of the notes, with a reoffer yield of 2.985%.
  • Will be treated as a single series with $300M of initial notes offered on March 7, 2019.
  • Intends to use net proceeds to repay a portion of the borrowings outstanding under its unsecured commercial paper program, and for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of other debt and the acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities.
