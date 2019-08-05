Petrobras begins binding phase for sale of E&P assets in Espírito Santo
Aug. 05, 2019 4:58 PM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)PBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says it has launched the process of selling exploration and production assets in Brazil's Espirito Santo state, part of its comprehensive assets sale program intended to cut debt and free up funds for investments in more strategic areas.
- The company plans to advance the process with the sale of at least four refineries this year, company executives told a seminar in São Paulo today.
- Of its 13 Brazilian refineries, PBR plans to sell eight, keeping its four refineries in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro states "because they are integrated and with them we believe we can add value to refining," company execs said.
- The eight refineries being put up for sale and their associated logistics assets represent 50% of Brazil's refining capacity, or 1.1M bbl/day of the country's 2.2M bbl/day processed oil capacity.
- PBR says it expects to start receiving non-binding offers at the beginning of October.