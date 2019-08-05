CoreCivic rises 1.2% after boosting 2019 guidance
Aug. 05, 2019 5:09 PM ETCoreCivic, Inc. (CXW)CXWBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) rises 1.2% in after-hours trading after boosting full-year 2019 guidance for adjusted FFO per share to $2.58-$2.62 from the previous range of $2.47-$2.53.
- “During the second quarter we continued to see strong fundamental growth across each of our business segments, and we anticipate these growth trends will continue," said President and CEO Damon T. Hininger.
- Sees Q3 normalized FFO per share of 60 cents-62 cents.
- Q2 normalized FFO per share of 69 cents vs. 57 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 total revenue of $490.3M increased 9% Y/Y.
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $115.3M rose from $97.5M a year ago.
- Conference call on Aug. 6 at 11:00 AM ET.
