Gladstone Capital NAV per share rises 1.5% in fiscal Q3

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) fiscal Q3 net investment income of 21 cents per share comes in-line with the consensus estimate and is unchanged from Q2.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $8.9M, or 30 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 vs. $9.3M, or 33 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Invested $58.0M in five new portfolio companies and $1.2M in existing portfolio companies during the quarter.

Received $41.2M in repayments, including $30.0M payoff of investment in IA Tech LLC at par.

Net asset value per common share of $8.23 at June 30, 2019 rose from $8.11 at March 31, 2019.

Conference call on Aug. 6 at 8:30 AM ET.

