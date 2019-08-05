Continental Resources guides full-year production higher, costs lower

  • Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR+3% after-hours as Q2 earnings came in just short of estimates but the company raises full-year production outlook while reducing guidance for production costs.
  • Q2 total production jumped 17% Y/Y to 331.4K boe/day from 284K boe/day in the year-earlier period, and average oil production climbed 23% Y/Y to 193.6K bbl/day, including a 22% jump in Bakken output to 149.1K bbl/day, and natural gas production increased 9% to 827M cf/day.
  • CLR's Q2 average net sales price, excluding hedging, fell to $36.03/boe from $42.16/boe in the year-ago quarter.
  • CLR raises the lower end of FY 2019 oil production guidance to 195K-200K bbl/day from 190K-200K bbl/day previously, and lifts natural gas production guidance to 820M-840M cf/day from its previous outlook of 790M-810M cf/day.
  • Meanwhile, CLR also cuts full-year guidance for production expense to $3.50-$4.00/boe from $3.75-$4.25/boe previously.
