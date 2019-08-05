Digital Turbine +5.1% after revenues jump 38%

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is among top after-hours movers, up 5.1% following fiscal Q1 earnings where it topped expectations on top and bottom lines.

Revenues jumped 38% to $30.6M, and on a non-GAAP basis the company swung to a gain of $4.2M from a year-ago loss of $0.6M. Gross margin was 39% on a GAAP basis (up from 29%), and non-GAAP gross margin as 40% vs. a prior-year 31%.

Revenue per device rose more than 30% Y/Y.

EBITDA rose to $4.2M from a prior-year $0.2M.

Cash provided by operations (a GAAP measure) was $5M, and free cash flow totaled $4.3M. Cash balance came to $16.2M vs. last quarter's $10.9M, against no debt.

It's guiding to Q2 revenue of $31M-$32M and EBITDA of $3.2M-$3.7M.

Press release