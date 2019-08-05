Maiden Holdings makes deals to improve capital position

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) slips 0.5% in after-hours trading after completing a series of transactions intended to improve its capital position. Transactions completed include:

A loss portfolio transfer and adverse development agreement (LPT/ADC) with Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR); Maiden will pay Enstar approximately $7.3M in interest related to the LPT/ADC premium back to Jan. 1, 2019.;

A $330.7M commutation agreement of certain workers' compensation loss reserves to AmTrust Financial Services; Maiden will pay AmTrust ~$6.1M in interest related to the commuted reserves back to Jan. 1, 2019.

Entry into a post-termination endorsement with AmTrust to enable operation of the LPT/ADC and supporting collateral agreements and amend the program loss corridor between MHLD and AmTrust related to the terminated quota share agreement between Maiden's Bermuda operating company and AmTrust International Insurance; and

Resolution with Enstar related to balances due under the sale of Maiden Reinsurance North America, which closed on Dec. 27, 2018; Maiden will recognize a net charge in its results of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of $16.7M.

Previously: Maiden Holdings, Enstar extend deal deadline (July 1)