Greelight Re +2.2% as book value improves in Q2

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) gains 2.2% in after-hours trading after adjusted book value per share rises 3.2% in Q2.

Adjusted book value per share of $13.58 at June 30, 2019 rose from $13.16 at March 31, 2019.

Greenlight Re CEO Simon Burton notes "a positive contribution from underwriting and strong investment performance. Conditions are improving in multiple lines of business and our diversified underwriting platform is well-positioned to participate in the emerging opportunities.”

Q2 net written premiums of $129.2M increased from $114.9M in the year-ago quarter period; net earned premiums fell to $120.4M from $128.8M a year ago.

Q2 net underwriting income of $1.5M vs. $5.1M in Q2 2018.

Total net investment income of $18.8M vs. $40.7M a year earlier.

Conference call on Aug. 6 at 9:00 AM ET.

