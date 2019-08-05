Kite Realty trims 2019 FFO guidance range

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) slips 0.8% in after-hours trading after trimming its 2019 FFO per share guidance to $1.61-$1.69 from its previous range of $1.66-$1.76.

Compares with consensus estimate of $1.67.

Sees 2019 same-property net operating income growth of 1.50%-2.50%, up from prior range of 1.25%-2.25%.

Q2 adjusted FFO of 43 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate by a penny and compares with 53 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 same-property NOI rose 1.7%.

Conference call on Aug. 6 at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Kite Realty FFO beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 5)