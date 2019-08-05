Treasury designates China a currency manipulator

The Treasury Dept. has designated China a currency manipulator, a rare move that follows China permitting the yuan to rise over 7 to the dollar.

That's the first country designated a manipulator since China (again) in 1994, during the first Clinton administration.

It amps up a trade battle that sent stocks reeling today.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will engage with the International Monetary Fund to eliminate the "unfair" competitive advantage created by China's loosening its peg, the department says.

The dollar/yen pair has declined in the immediate wake of the announcement, while the dollar-Swiss franc dropped 0.2%.

Updated 6:10 p.m.: The yuan is hitting a new low of 7.1135 to the dollar. Dow futures are now implying a 500-point drop on Tuesday to follow up today's 760-point downturn.

ETFs: UUP, UDN, CYB, CNY, USDU, FXCH