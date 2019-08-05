Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP - Bloomberg

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital has liquidated its positions in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), Bloomberg reports.

Ackman reportedly decided to sell his stake in UTX rather than fight its takeover of Raytheon after previously vowing to oppose the deal and exited ADP because the position had returned ~50% for Pershing Square's co-investors, according to the report.

"Our activism bore significant fruit," Ackman reportedly said in a letter to clients. "As a direct result of our activism, ADP made commitments to accelerate revenue growth, bolster its competitive position in the enterprise market, and improve efficiency and margins."