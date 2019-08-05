Portion of Mountain Valley Pipeline ordered halted over water quality

Virginia regulators order Mountain Valley Pipeline to halt construction activities on a section of the project, warning of "imminent and substantial adverse impact" on water quality in the area if work continues.

Following an Aug. 1 inspection, the state's Department of Environmental Quality said MVP failed to provide and ensure the proper function of erosion and sediment controls on a roughly two-mile section of the project in Montgomery County, Va., according to a stop-work order issued Friday.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are the primary owners of the Mountain Valley natural gas project; top gas producer EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) is the largest stakeholder in MVP operator EQM.