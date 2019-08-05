National CineMedia beats on Q2 profits as revenues drop

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) topped profit expectations with its Q2 earnings despite a 3% decline in revenues.

Costs remained fairly steady, however, and operating income dropped to just $37.7M from $40.2M.

And net income for the group rose to $21M from $17M on lower income tax expense. Backing out income attributable to noncontrolling interests, it rose to $8.9M from $4.2M.

It's reaffirming its full-year outlook for revenue growth of 1.9%-5.3% (to $450M-$465M), and adjusted OIBDA growth of 0.8% to 5.6% (to $207M-$217M).

