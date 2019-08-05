Boeing has conducted 500 MAX jet test flights, CEO says

Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dennis Muilenburg says the company has conducted nearly 500 test flights with a new software update to its grounded 737 MAX planes, adding that he has personally flown on two of the test flights.

The CEO also reiterated the company's plan to submit a certification package to the Federal Aviation Administration in September, and that he expects the plane to return service early in Q4.

"We know that trust has been damaged over the last few months, and we own that and we are working hard to re-earn that trust going forward," Muilenburg told the Global Business Travel Association conference today in Chicago.

Boeing shares fell 2.5% in today's trade to close at a nearly seven-month low amid a broad market rout.