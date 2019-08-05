Blackstone to invest in rival buyout firm BC Partners - WSJ

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), through its Strategic Capital Group, is investing €500M ($560M) in BC Partners for a 10%-15% stake, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Closely held BC Partners will put more than half of that money back into it business as it expands in real estate and credit and ahead of raising a new flagship private-equity fund.

Other private-equity firms Blackstone has stakes in -- New Mountain Capital, Leonard Green & Partners, Rockpoint Group, and Kohlberg & Co.

The transaction may be announced as early as Tuesday.