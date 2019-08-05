Former Fed chairs stand up for Fed independence in WSJ op-ed

The four living former Federal Reserve chairs band together to emphasize the importance of an independent Fed chair who's "permitted to act independently and in the best interests of the economy, free of short-term political pressures and, in particular, without the threat of removal or demotion of Fed leaders for political reasons," in an Op-Ed piece in the Wall Street Journal.

"Research has shown that monetary policy based on the political (rather than economic) needs of the moment leads to worse economic performance in the long run, including higher inflation and slower growth," according to the article signed by Paul Volcker, Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke, and Janet Yellen .

And even the perception that monetary-policy decisions are politically motivated "can undermine public confidence that the central bank is acting in the best interest of the economy," they write.

President Trump directed his latest comment at the Fed Monday morning on Twitter when he accused China of manipulating its currency.