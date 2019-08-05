Walmart to stick with gun sales after El Paso store shooting

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) says it has made no change in its policy on gun sales and has not issued a directive to any stores following this weekend's shooting at an El Paso, Tex., Walmart store that left 22 people dead.

"Our focus has always been on being a responsible seller of firearms," a WMT spokesperson tells Reuters. "We go beyond federal law, requiring all customers to pass a background check before purchasing any firearm."

Walmart ended assault rifle sales in 2015 and in 2018 raised the minimum age for gun purchases to 21, but some gun control activists are now stepping up the pressure on the retailer to drop sales of guns and ammunition altogether.

Walmart is the largest arms retailer in the U.S., but at least some analysts believe ending gun sales could be a smart business decision for the company.

"It's not a high-margin business," says Burt Flickinger III, managing director of retail consultant Strategic Resources Group. "The number of people hunting and fishing has been declining significantly," while toy sales have been one of WMT's fastest growing segments following the closure of Toys R Us last year.

But it can prove difficult for a retailer to drop a segment of its business, no matter the reason; CVS took a hit to sales when it stopped selling tobacco products, and Dick's Sporting Goods lost sales when it took a public stand against gun violence by pulling assault style weapons and stopping the sales of all weapons to customers under age 21.