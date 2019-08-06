Barneys New York files for bankruptcy

Barneys, a nearly century-old icon of New York retail, has filed for bankruptcy protection and secured a $75M financing package to support a sale process that will see the company close 15 of its 22 locations.
It's just one of many department stores that's struggling as shoppers buy online or from brands directly.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is trading nearly $20 a share lower than a $50/share buyout offer it rejected two years ago as too low, Saks-owner Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF) is considering going private after its stock fell nearly 50% in the year through June, while shares of Macy's (NYSE:M) are down 34% YTD.
