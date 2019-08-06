L Brands is losing its marketing chief
Aug. 06, 2019 3:41 AM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)BBWIBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Victoria's Secret owner L Brands (NYSE:LB) is about to lose its chief marketing officer Edward Razek, who's pushed the retailer’s sexy image as long as he’s been there since the early 1980s.
- Razek’s departure comes as Victoria’s Secret has been losing market share and facing backlash as more women steer clear of its over-the-top lingerie and marketing around sexiness, using models with unattainable figures to sell the bras and underwear.
- Ratings have been falling off for the brand's annual fashion show, which it won't be broadcasting anymore on network television.