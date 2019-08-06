L Brands is losing its marketing chief

Aug. 06, 2019 3:41 AM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)BBWIBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Victoria's Secret owner L Brands (NYSE:LB) is about to lose its chief marketing officer Edward Razek, who's pushed the retailer’s sexy image as long as he’s been there since the early 1980s.
  • Razek’s departure comes as Victoria’s Secret has been losing market share and facing backlash as more women steer clear of its over-the-top lingerie and marketing around sexiness, using models with unattainable figures to sell the bras and underwear.
  • Ratings have been falling off for the brand's annual fashion show, which it won't be broadcasting anymore on network television.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.