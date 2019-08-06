Ameren (NYSE:AEE) has priced an underwritten public offering of 7,549,205 common shares at $74.30.

The company will issue and sell the balance of 7,549,205 shares to the underwriter to the extent that the forward counterparty does not borrow shares.

Closing date is August 7, 2019.

The company will use net proceeds from the sale of balance shares to finance a portion of Ameren Missouri capital expenditure of ~$1.2B as well as for general corporate purposes, including to repay short-term debt.

