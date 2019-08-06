China confirms suspension of U.S. ag purchases
- The intensifying U.S.-China trade war pushed the Shanghai Composite down 1.6% overnight as Beijing confirmed its suspension of U.S. agricultural product purchases in response to new American tariffs.
- China, one of the largest buyers of U.S. agriculture, also did "not rule out" duties on newly purchased agricultural goods after August 3.
- Adding to frenzied selling of global markets, the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday determined for the first time since 1994 that China was manipulating its currency, taking the trade row into uncharted territory.
