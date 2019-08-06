Futures recover as China moves on yuan

Wall Street is pointing to positive territory for the session ahead, with Dow and S&P 500 futures up 0.7% and the Nasdaq ahead by 1% , following the worst trading day of the year on Monday.

Traders may have been buoyed after the People’s Bank of China took steps to stabilize the yuan, setting the currency's reference point higher than the key 7 per dollar level.

Late Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department labeled China a currency manipulator for the first time since 1994, opening the door to new sanctions and ratcheting up already high trade tensions.

ETFs: CYB, CNY, FXCH