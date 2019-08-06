Dairy inflation clips results at Dean Foods

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) is on watch after posting a much wider Q2 loss than anticipated after sales fell off 5.5% amid an accelerated decline in the conventional white milk category.

EPS was -$0.36 vs. -$0.14 consensus with higher dairy commodity inflation factoring in.

CFO update: "We are actively implementing our enterprise-wide cost productivity program to address the deleverage from the volume decline and higher dairy commodity inflation. We expect our initiatives to accelerate during the second half of this year as we continue to reset our cost base and drive supply chain productivity to be more agile and cost-efficient.

Looking ahead, Dean Foods says full year 2019 capital expenditures are still on-track to fall in a range of $95M to $110M.

